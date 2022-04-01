sport, local-sport,

While there's been excitement for Dubbo trainers Brett Robb and Clint Lundholm in the lead-up to this weekend's Country Championships Final, it's been heartache for Gayna Williams. Williams went one-two in the $150,000 Central Districts Qualifier at Mudgee with Zoo Station and Tags but it was confirmed on Thursday both were out Saturday's $500,000 final. Tags had been scratched earlier last month due to injury while this week it was confirmed Zoo Station had developed heat and swelling in the near foreleg and would not be suitable to start in the final at Royal Randwick. READ ALSO: - Turnbull out to win his own race after claiming trainer's premiership - Merritt brothers back together and ready to lead the Raiders - Bigger and better: Your guide to the 2022 Western Premier League season Scans on Thursday afternoon revealed a muscle tear, ruling Zoo Station out for a full year of racing. Williams said at this stage the connections will give the mare every chance to return to the track instead of the breeding barn. "She's got a small tear in one of her tendons and she will be required to have a 12 month spell and rehabilitation," the Bathurst trainer said. "Because she's lightly raced, has been well looked after and hasn't been knocked around at all and loves being a racehorse they're going to give her every chance. We have heard of horses coming back from this with the right rehabilitation. "If at any stage she comes back into work and she doesn't look like standing up she'll be retired immediately." In a small positive for Williams the return of Tags this season is still planned. "Tags will be a little longer yet. He's okay and still ticking over in work but it's nothing serious with him at the moment," she said. The Central Districts will now be represented by the David Smith-trained Lockdown Gamble, which ran third in the Mudgee heat, and Alison Smith's How's It Kev. The team at Robb Racing has had a little more luck this week. The Brett Robb-trained Great Buy won the Western Racing Association heat at Coonamble last month and the Dubbo trainer was rewarded with a handy barrier draw for the final. Great Buy drew gate two while fellow Dubbo galloper Amulet Street, Lundholm's hope which ran second in the Coonamble qualifier, landed gate six. It's been an exciting time for Robb recently, as just days prior to Great Buy's win in the Coonamble feature the trainer's partner, Maddy Wright, gave birth to their first child. Great Buy was a $23 chance for the final on Saturday while Amulet Street was at $81. The Country Championships Final is due to jump at 2.35pm on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/0ec82097-9812-4246-872e-f5527d15b335.jpg/r0_800_4920_3580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg