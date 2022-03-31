sport, local-sport,

It's already been a good week for Nathan Turnbull and things will be even more special at Dubbo Paceway on Friday night. Fresh from two wins at his home track of Bathurst on Wednesday, Turnbull will contest the Nathan Turnbull Leading Trainer Pace (2120m) on Friday night. The race has been named to celebrate Turnbull's 2021 training premiership at the Dubbo track and he could win the event himself as he'll have Punters Delight, Tackas Princess and Baby Bee Mine all line up. READ ALSO: - Bigger and better: Your guide to the 2022 Western Premier League season - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - Second Boot cancellation a blow for Wellington community The Turnbull family and success go hand-in-hand in harness racing, but Nathan said it was special to have his own moment coming his way at Dubbo. "I was tickled pink to win it," he said of the trainer's award. "My grandfather and dad have been put in record books, and being alongside those guys is pretty special. "It's a track that suits my horses. I get a lot of tried horses who aren't good enough for Sydney and you take them out to the bush and they appreciate the non-high speed racing you get there. It's been a happy hunting ground for me, that's for sure." Baby Bee Mine is one of the horses which helped Turnbull claim the 2021 training prize. A regular at Dubbo, the veteran mare is a consistent performer and has one win and 10 placings in her past 16 starts. She'll go from gate seven with Dubbo driver James Sutton in the gig on Friday night while Nathan Townsend will drive last-start winner Tackas Princess and Turnbull will team up with Punters Delight from gate two. "Horses like Baby Bee Mine are often consistent on tracks like that. She only just missed out on the horse of the year title at Parkes, and goes to Dubbo just about every week because she doesn't handle the higher speed of Bathurst," Turnbull said. "I've just had a lot of horses that have managed to be competitive when they went up there." Friday night will be a celebration at the Dubbo track as the stars of 2021 are recognised. As well as Turnbull, drivers Phoebe Betts and Mat Rue will have names in their honour while horses of the year Scaramucci and Infinity Beach will also be honoured. Turnbull will be busy as he has seven horses from his own stables set to race while he's also booked for six drives at the eight-race meeting. As well as his three hopes in his own race, the Turnbull-trained Promise To Rock, Float On By, La Toison Dor and Dougs Rules will also be in action. Leighton Burns, Lex Bramble, Lloyd Sutton, Barry Lew and Martin Simmons will fly the flag for the locals on Friday night. Dubbo-based trainers Lew and Simmons will both have chances in the Mat Rue Leading Driver Pace (1720m). Karloo Bradley, to be driven by Justin Reynolds, will be a top contender for Lew while the Simmons trained-and-driven Pippo Nien will go from gate one. The first of eight races is at 6.12pm on Friday.

