There were congratulations all round for a great race meeting put on by the Coonamble Jockey Club for the Country Championships qualifier. One Facebook club follower wrote: "A very big congratulations to the amazing hard working committee. Such a wonderful day, you should be so proud of yourselves." A large array of local and city-based sponsors supported the meeting. Racing at Coonamble is a 157-year-old tradition. READ ALSO: The feature race, 2022 WRA Country Championship Qualifier, 1400m, was won by Great Buy, trained by Brett Robb, Dubbo, with jockey Michael Heagney. Second was Amulet Street, Trainer: Clint Lundholm, Jockey: Hugh Bowman and third was Ferus, Trainer: Clint Lundholm, Jockey: Ashley Morgan. Both Great Buy and Amulet Street are headed to the country championships final at Randwick on April 2. Fashions In the Field winners were: Best dressed lady over 35, Sharon Edmonds from Newcastle, Best Dressed Lady 35 and under, Kate Groves from Gunnedah; Zac and Rachel Buckley from Coonamble were this year's best dressed couple; Best dressed man, Tyler Cleary Coonamble

