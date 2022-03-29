news, local-news,

When the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce teed-off at the local golf course on Friday, March 25, they were doing it for the kids. The annual golf day - which this year had 72 players across 18 teams - raised $1776 for a brand new charity in Dubbo, Country Hope, which provides family-based support services for the families of children diagnosed with cancer and other life threatening illnesses. The Chamber golf day is also an opportunity to network with local businesses, and Chamber Executive Officer, Brittany Sultana, said the event had this in spades. "We had so many different teams play, there's such a spread of different businesses out there, and this is a great chance for them to promote themselves and learn more about other businesses," Ms Sultana said. "Everyone had a great time, and the money raised was for a great cause." Numerous local businesses pitched in to provide the food for the day, including Bourke Street Butchery, Farmer's Bakehouse and West Dubbo IGA. There were also donations of raffle items. Ms Sultana said the crew chose Country Hope for their charity haul this year so they could help it become established in Dubbo. "A lot of people donated and then when they heard more about what Country Hope does for children, they ended up donating even more," Ms Sultana said. Country Hope started out servicing the communities of Wagga Wagga, Albury Wodonga and Griffith, and has now expanded to Dubbo. The charity relies on fundraising, grants and donations to provide support to families in different ways - including assisting with accommodation during a long-stay hospital stay, medical and household expenses, grocery vouchers, and emergency personal care and toiletry packs. Board member Angela Croft knows all too well what it's like to have a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, after her daughter Molly was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at only 12 years old. Mrs Croft said every dollar that's raised in Dubbo for Country Hope stays in the community to help families like hers. "We believe that when a child is diagnosed with cancer or another life-threatening illness that the family's sole focus should be their sick child," Mrs Croft said. "Therefore, we provide emotional and financial support when and where it is needed the most, allowing the families to focus on what's important. "It's amazing the ways we can help." The charity also runs a camp called Time Out For Life for diagnosed children and their siblings, providing respite for parents. Find out more at countryhope.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/5920eeb5-3bed-46d6-acb3-ccae771de1fd.JPG/r62_680_5938_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg