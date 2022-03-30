2022 budget: Mark Coulton comments on benefits for Dubbo, Orana
Parkes MP Mark Coulton says the record $8.6 billion appropriated in the Coalition's new budget unveiled by treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday night in Canberra reflected a "dedicated package" flowing into the economies of regions like Dubbo.
"This demonstrates that my government has led Australia through very difficult times so the budget is in a strong position...It also indicates that the Australian economy is very strong after difficult years.
"We had to spend a lot of money during the pandemic to keep us safe. The fact we have [4 per cent] lowest unemployment rate means more people are helping out paying taxes.
"[This budget] means there's money for infrastructure and major highways and among the biggest projects are in my electorate already generating huge economic activity."
Mr Coulton explains the overall national budget was propped up by recent record export earnings from agriculture and mineral resources coming out of regions enabling the government to allocate new appropriations to provide relief on rising cost of living.
"People on fixed income, have disability or self-funded retirees it means these extra outlays may help pay for new tyres and I think people do realise we are in exceptional circumstances putting in measures to benefit them.
"These are positive signs for long term investments in the region for a strong economy. It may take 10 years in some cases to come to fruition but these are investments that are very important for our part of the world."
The new outlays to flow on to Dubbo and the wide region include:
- Tax relief up to $1,500 each for working couples
- $420 cost of living tax offset for low- and middle-income earners
- $250 one-off payment for Orana's 5,666 pensioners, 2,110 disability support recipients, 713 carers, 10,263 jobseekers region-wide, and 15,996 eligible self-funded retirees region-wide.
- 50 per cent reduction in petrol and diesel excise for six months or 22.1 cents per litre less on the bowser effective Tuesday night, 29 March for 27,821 vehicle owners in Dubbo alone
- 10,000 Regional Home Guarantee Scheme for those residing or building new homes in the region at two per cent deposit for singles and five per cent for couples
- $120 per apprentice training subsidy for local business employing and training trade apprentices
- $99.3 million for 80 additional supported places at the University of Sydney rural campuses in Dubbo and Broken Hill
- $98 million to meet increased demand that provides employment services to Indigenous and non-Indigenous remote job seekers
- $811.8 million for mobile blackspots covering 8,000 kilometres of regional transport routes and businesses
- $98 million to provide employment services to Indigenous and non-Indigenous remote job seekers
- $264 million for upgrades on the Newell Highway north of Moree
- $501.7 million for Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program to support local councils
- $480 million investment towards upgrading the NBN's Fixed Wireless Network and Satellite services
- $480.1 million to fund programs to support women and their children who are experiencing family, domestic and sexual violence