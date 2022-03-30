news, local-news,

Parkes MP Mark Coulton says the record $8.6 billion appropriated in the Coalition's new budget unveiled by treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday night in Canberra reflected a "dedicated package" flowing into the economies of regions like Dubbo. "This demonstrates that my government has led Australia through very difficult times so the budget is in a strong position...It also indicates that the Australian economy is very strong after difficult years. "We had to spend a lot of money during the pandemic to keep us safe. The fact we have [4 per cent] lowest unemployment rate means more people are helping out paying taxes. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "[This budget] means there's money for infrastructure and major highways and among the biggest projects are in my electorate already generating huge economic activity." Mr Coulton explains the overall national budget was propped up by recent record export earnings from agriculture and mineral resources coming out of regions enabling the government to allocate new appropriations to provide relief on rising cost of living. "People on fixed income, have disability or self-funded retirees it means these extra outlays may help pay for new tyres and I think people do realise we are in exceptional circumstances putting in measures to benefit them. "These are positive signs for long term investments in the region for a strong economy. It may take 10 years in some cases to come to fruition but these are investments that are very important for our part of the world." The new outlays to flow on to Dubbo and the wide region include:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/86b89f78-1e9c-4415-9f8e-98855e49cae0.JPG/r0_142_5184_3071_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg