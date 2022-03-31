news, local-news,

Police have issued over eight infringements after a high-visibility police operation in Dubbo this week. Operation Spoiler was a road policing operation targeting unauthorised drivers around Dubbo and Wellington. As part of the ongoing operation, officers from the Orana Traffic and Highway Patrol and Western Region Enforcement Squad, were deployed in Dubbo and Wellington on Wednesday. READ ALSO: During the operation, police conducted 110 random breath tests and 20 random drug tests, a person search and an apprehended violence order compliance check. In total, five disqualified drivers and a suspended driver were charged, with eight infringements issued for traffic-related offences. Of note, about 10.30am on Wednesday, officers conducted a vehicle stop on O'Donnell Street in Dubbo, for the purpose of a random breath test, which returned a positive result. The 53-year-old man was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned a reading of 0.098. He was charged with mid-range PCA and drive whilst disqualified. He is due to appear in Dubbo Local Court on May 18. About 10am on Wednesday, officers were conducting proactive patrols in Dubbo when they stopped a Hondo Motorcycle on Erskine Street. Checks revealed the 23-year-old man was disqualified from driving and was issued a future court attendance notice and charged with drive whilst disqualified. Similar operations are expected to continue in the future.

