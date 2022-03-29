news, local-news,

ARIA award winner and alt-pop singer-songwriter Amy Shark will hit the road for a 42-date regional tour of Australia including Dubbo this winter. Shark will perform at The Garden Hotel on Sunday, June 26. She'll also be in Bathurst on Tuesday, June 28. Presented by triple j, Handsome Tours, Select Music and Rage More, the tour will run throughout May, June, July and August. With one show still left on her national run (Perth's RAC Arena set for May 13), Shark will now bring her critically-acclaimed Cry Forever and Love Monster albums to regional fans across Australia on her See U Somewhere tour. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I'm the happiest when I'm on stage performing and I can't wait to travel further into Australia where I've never been before, to explore some of these towns and meet everyone, it's going to be a fun one," Shark said. "I don't know when I'll get the chance to do a huge Australian run like this again so if I'm coming to your town, you are mine that night! No excuses." After bursting on to the global music scene in 2016, Shark's 6 x Platinum single Adore put her on the map as one of Australia's most formidable emerging songwriters. This was followed by APRA award winning (Song Of The Year) 6 x Platinum and number one Australian airplay chart hit, I Said Hi and the 2019 3 x platinum single Mess Her Up. The tour will kick off at Bunbury on May 19 before taking in nine dates in Western Australia (supported by Dulcie), and will then move through Northern Territory (supported by Prayer Corby), NSW (supported by Adam Newling), ACT (supported by Adam Newling), Victoria (supported by Yorke), South Australia (supported by Jess Day) and Tasmania (supported by Tyler Richardson), then heading north for seven shows in her home state of Queensland (supported by Cult Romance), finishing up at Tanks Arts Centre in Cairns on August 29. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday from amyshark.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xtb7LvhUpWdRyX3MGXCxS3/8d2c491e-8185-49b6-a4b7-eaa1e150277b.jpg/r92_0_1908_1026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg