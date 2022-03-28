sport, local-sport,

Saturday's picnic meeting at Tullibigeal marked the start of one career and the end of another. The day's main event, the Tullibigeal Picnic Cup, was won by Caszar and jockey Emily Waters. Prior to Saturday's meeting, it was announced Caszar would be retired after the cup. The nine-year-old old gelding had enjoyed a successful career, mainly in strong TAB company, for the proud owners Bernie Kearins, Diane Kearins and Suzanne Shearer from West Wyalong and long time Forbes trainer Barry Molloy. Tullibigeal was chosen for the final race being the home town of John Glasgow who had been a part owner of Caszar before he died of cancer. READ ALSO: - Postponement can't dent Lundholm's positive feeling about Boot day chances - Country success is always special for Staines and Panthers - espectful rivalry shines in close-fought Whitney Cup decider battle And while the curtain was coming down on Caszar's career, things are only just beginning for Waters. Waters scored the first win of her career in the first race of Saturday's meeting, riding Miracle Knight to victory for her father and trainer Mont Waters at Tumbarumba. Holding the inside rail position in a line of three, Miracle Knight ($3.50) broke clear to win the Class B Handicap (975m) by over a length from Leviticon (Ricky Blewitt,$2.50) Orezira (Breanna Bourke,$3.50). Describing her first win as "a dream come true", Waters then produced a great ride on Caszar in the $9,000 Dunk Insurance-Frampton Flat Feedlot and O'Connors Tullibigeal Picnic Cup (1600 metres). Running fourth entering the back straight, Caszar began to pull hard and Waters wisely allowed her mount to stride to the front. Under siege turning for home, Caszar ($3.20) held on grimly to win by a neck from Valadyium (Leandro Ribeiro, $2 favourite) with Equilibrium (Dylan Stanley, $5.50) a half length away third. There was a big crowd at the meeting and Caszar, the winner of five races who also placed 15 times and had prizemoney earnings of over $120,000, returned to an emotional reception with numerous family members and friends of the late John Glasgow among the crowd. Bernie Kearins who has close ties with Tullibigeal, in a touching acceptance speech acknowledged the skill and dedication of trainer Barry Molloy and track work rider, former jockey Catherine Newcombe. Tullibigeal as usual attracted many keen punters and the betting turnover was outstanding with the 5 bookmakers working on the local races, between them, holding in excess of $70,000. In the Maiden Plate (1200m), the winner Watermelon Wine was backed from $5 to $3, however Canberra visitor Sublime ($1.60), which carried a bet of $1000, finished unplaced. Trained at Cootamundra by Debbie Prest, Watermelon Wine (Ribeiro) led throughout and won by almost two lengths from Keep No Secrets (Blewitt, $3.20) and Cubana (Stanley, $11). Ribeiro also rode $1.35 favourite Linden Tree for victory for Dubbo trainer Connie Greig in the Class Two Trophy Handicap (1200m). Humping 74kg and conceding 12kg to the rivals, Linden Tree was under serious threat in the straight but was a brave winner by a neck from Late Return (Blewitt, $3.40) and Germaine (John Wilson, $3.60). Dylan Stanley, who rode winners in NSW and the Northern Territory during a brief stint as an apprentice, is now riding at the picnics and it was a good display on the Rodney Robb-trained Rogue Runner in the Open Bracelet Sprint (975m). Perched behind the leaders, Rogue Runner ($2.60) with a rails run finished best to score by two lengths from Call Me Trinity (Ribeiro, $2.70 fav.) and Rebecca's Quest (Blewitt, $2.80). Patiently ridden by Anaelle Gangotena, the Gino D'Altorio-trained Roman Nero ($2.50 equal fav.) came from a long last to win the Ron Tyack Memorial Class 1 Trophy Handicap (1600m) from Benoni (Ribeiro, $2.50 equal fav.) and Mr Menzies ($9). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/34704ec9-3028-4810-bf93-8ded61a56d58.jpg/r0_242_5568_3388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg