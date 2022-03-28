community,

I am encouraging everyone to have their say on how bus services across Dubbo can be improved to better meet your needs. I want to ensure our public transport network meets the needs of our community, with more reliable services and better connections to the places people want to visit and at the times they want to travel. Feedback from customers will inform any improvements to the local network, delivering on our vision to help make public transport a first-choice option for people living in the regions. This is a great initiative could include changes to existing journeys, new trip possibilities, and offer better connectivity to key destinations such as hospitals and TAFE. Feedback is open until April 22, and can be provided by: Calling: 1800 717 528. Emailing: RegionalCitiesProgram@transport.nsw.gov.au, or writing to Transport for NSW, 16 Regional Cities Program - Dubbo, PO Box K659, Haymarket, NSW 1240. For more information, visit: yoursay.transport.nsw.gov.au/betterbusnetworkdubbo It's fantastic news that Pathways Together Aboriginal Corporation has been appointed by Crown Lands to manage an 8822 square metre reserve in Wongarbon. Pathways Together Aboriginal Corporation is a not-for-profit that operates a native nursery in Dubbo, and specialises in Aboriginal programs focused on education, employment, mental health, and well-being. The corporation's appointment as Crown Land Manager of the reserve is a significant step that will allow it to care for country using traditional knowledge and practices while promoting Aboriginal cultural learning and health within the community. In times of chaos and every day on the job, emergency services personnel and first responders are heroes who keep our communities safe. Being an emergency worker takes a special kind of person. If you know someone like that, then nominate them for an award in the annual Rotary NSW Emergency Services Community Awards. To find out more, go to: nsw.rescawards.org.au/ Forgetting or losing vehicle registration paperwork is now a thing of the past, with the NSW Government launching a fully digitised paperless rego service. Around 16 per cent of registrations are not renewed on time due to paperwork being damaged, misplaced or simply stuck on the fridge and forgotten about. The new Digital Vehicle Registration service is a one-stop shop for millions of drivers, offering digital renewal notifications and a Certificate of Registration all in one place. Customers who opt-in will receive reminder notifications six and two weeks before their registration expires, and one day after via email, in their MyServiceNSW account, and by push notifications in the Service NSW app.

