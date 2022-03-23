sport, local-sport,

Connie Greig has been dominating the picnic racing scene in recent times and the Dubbo trainer will look to keep her cup-winning streak going this weekend. Fresh from adding the Ardlethan Picnic Cup to the collection after wins at Condobolin, Tottengam and Bedgerebong in recent weeks, Greig will be in action at the Tullibigeal picnics on Saturday. At Tullibigeal, Greig is set to have Equilibrium, Merdeka and Valdyium contest the day's feature event and earn more points for the NSW Picnic Championship while Call Me Trinity, Linden Tree, Fiery Belle and Benoni have also been nominated. READ ALSO: - Bumper Boot carnival attracts star-studded nominations - 'I think it's a premiership-winning team': Sidelined skipper excited by his Raiders - Dubbo riders primed to continue success at Track National Championships The Tullibigeal meeting comes just seven days after racing at Ardlethan. There, Greig captured the feature, the Nutrien Ag Solutions Ardlethan Picnic Cup (1600m), with $2.60 chance Gossip. Ridden by stable jockey Leandro Ribeiro, the mare defeated Broo Boss (Ricky Blewitt, $7) by three-quarters of a length, with favourite The Chaplain (Anaelle Gangotena, $1.90) in third. That win added to Greig's haul of five victories at Condobolin last month while she also scored a double at Tottenham. The Greig-trained Valadyium, winner of the Bedgerabong and Condobolin Picnic Cups, leads the NSW Picnic Championship series with 23 points from stablemates Call Me Trinity (21 points) and Gossip (19pts). Clint Lundholm's Nepenthes is in equal third position with 19 points. Greig's fellow Dubbo trainers Janelle Galea, Catherine Chapman and Brett Robb have also nominated chances for Tullibigeal. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/5c3fda80-f629-431f-9b2d-824d66cb1b74.jpg/r1099_582_4426_2462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg