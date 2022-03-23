sport, local-sport,

It's been another successful period for Dubbo Cycle Club riders and hopes are the good times can continue at upcoming state and national titles. Riders have competed at the Australian Madison Titles, Tolland Open, Sydney Cup on the Wheels so far this month and now the focus on this weekend's national championships. The Track National Championships at Brisbane will start from this weekend and Dubbo will again be represented by a strong team of riders. Emily Hines (under 15s), Isabelle Russell (under 17s), Tyler Puzicha (under 19s), and Ben Anderson will be in action in the juniors while Dylan and Kurt Eather and Danny Barber will also compete in the Elite Men's events. READ ALSO: - 'I think it's a premiership-winning team': Sidelined skipper excited by his Raiders - Bumper Boot carnival attracts star-studded nominations - Club championship prize motivates Colts ahead of pair of deciders The Masters titles will be held next month and Dubbo Cycle Club will be represented there by Heather Maleham, Emily Williams, Erica Lunney, Darrell Wheeler and Graham Peadon. The Dubbo team has been hard at work in recent times with real commitment shown to training, recovery, performance data and mental preparation to ensure the best results possible can be recorded at Brisbane. "The numbers might be a little down compared to past years but we have had riders graduate (out of juniors) but some of the new riders coming through are going up," Dubbo Cycle Club Ben O'Brien said. "Particularly Emily and Izzy and I think they've been coming into a bit of form the past couple of weeks so it will be interesting to see how they perform." Strong results at Brisbane would continue the club's recent run of success. Barber and the Eather brothers have been busy in recent weeks while Haylee Fuller continues to develop her skills while riding in Europe. Barber and the Eathers were in action at the Darebin International Sports Centre in Victoria (DISC Velodrome) recently. While Barber was mixing with the very fastest riders in the nation in the sprints, the Eather brothers prepared for the Australian Madison Titles. The Madison is a 200-lap, hard fought race with partners slinging each other into the race to share the pace making duties. Kurt finished third there in a strong showing to earn his team their first Australian medal of the year while he followed it up with gold medal performances at the Tolland Open and Sydney Cup on Wheels to cement himself as one of the form riders in the sport at the moment. "Kurt is on a red-hot streak at the moment," O'Brien said. "The move to the Central Coast and getting some more training on the hills has really paid benefits. "It will be interesting to see which way his career goes now because I imagine there will be some offers, and I don't think Dylan would be far behind him."

