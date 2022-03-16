sport, local-sport,

Kurt Eather won his second Tolland Open road race in three years on Sunday as part of a fantastic performance for the Oliver's Racing team. The Tolland Open had a new look this year, with fresh routes and new names for a number of races, and the two-day carnival culminated in a thrilling bunch finish in the road race at Ladysmith. Dubbo rider Eather (1:51:30.64) capped a brilliant carnival for National Road Series outfit Oliver's Racing by edging out teammate Liam White (1:51:30.96) in the 90km main event. Tolland rider Myles Stewart finished fourth, just 0.04 seconds behind Canberra's Cameron Rogers in third place. READ ALSO: - Goannas gunning for glory after strong final round performances - Pre-season clashes and Hughes' impact creating excitement at CYMS - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership The scratch riders caught 'block' and bunch three with about 8km left, and from there it was a battle of will and tactics before Eather claimed another win. "We didn't think we would catch the front group but we ended up doing that, and it was a real messy finish with riders going everywhere," Eather said. "I managed to get to the front and get a good run. I really like going to Tolland, it's probably the best one in NSW and it's not too hilly which suits me." Stewart said he would have loved to have graced the podium of his home event for the first time, but couldn't quite do so as the cream rose to the top late. "Unfortunately I just didn't have the legs," he said. "We were within centimetres of each other, but that's racing and it was a good weekend. "It would have been sentimental to get the win at home, you dream of winning on home turf, but hopefully next year." Myles' younger sister, Bronte, capped a strong weekend for the family by finishing third overall in the women's event behind Sydney's Kim Lueck and Canberra's Emma Viotto. Newcastle's Kai Champan got Oliver's Racing's big weekend off to a fine start by winning the division one criterium on Saturday. "I really liked the circuit out there," Eather said. "The team got the win in that as well and it was a great course, fast and a bit of a hill in it made it interesting."

