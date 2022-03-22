sport, local-sport,

RSL-Colts and success have gone hand-in-hand for much of the past two decades but that doesn't mean achievements mean any less for all involved. A powerhouse of Dubbo cricket, Colts finished this season with the Club Championship prize and both its first and second grade sides will play in grand finals this weekend. It marks back-to-back seasons seasons Colts has finished as the champion club and that's a point of real pride for president Brad Cox, the board, and players across each of the three grades. READ ALSO: - Bumper Boot carnival attracts star-studded nominations - Bowlers dominate lower grand finals matches in tricky conditions - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership This season's Club Championship was a tight battle between Colts and CYMS and only a win for the men in red over the Cougars in the final round of first grade secured the prize. "It was spoken about before the last game," Cox said. "We had to beat CYMS to get it. Even though that game was a bit of a dead rubber we were keen to win it." That motivation to secure any type of prize on offer has been key to Colts' success for many years now. Cox is all too aware the club will face a big challenge in the near future when the likes of he, Jason Ryan, Chris Morton, Wes Giddings, Ben Taylor, Ben Semmler and Tim Howarth all hang up the boots but for now the desire hasn't waned. "It's getting harder on the body," he laughed. Missing the finals altogether in 2017/18 is the one real blemish in Colts' recent first grade history but there was steady improvement after that, leading to last year's RSL Whitney Cup premiership win. The first grade side started this season a little slowly but finished second on the ladder, behind CYMS, and Cox said credit for much of the side's success, and that of the club, had to go to captain Marty Jeffrey. A younger member of the first grade side and Western Zone representative, Jeffrey has been first grade captain at Colts since the start of the 2019/20 season. "Marty has given us a real lift since taking over as captain," Cox said. "He's been absolutely fantastic for the club and Dubbo cricket in general, to be honest. "He's a driving force and hopefully someone who can make Dubbo cricket, not just Colts, strong for the next 10 years." Former first grade title winner Wes Giddings was again captain of the minor-premiership-winning second grade side this summer while Ryan Davies and Steve Orth led third grade sides RSL Colts United and RSL Colts Coolbaggie respectively. "Having good captains in each grade, that what it comes down to. If they run the teams well then it all falls into place there," Cox added. Those lower grade sides feature a number of young players who will form the next generation of Colts. Cooper Giddings, Preston Beauchamp, Tom Masonwells, and Deebank brothers Tyson and Ashton enjoyed strong seasons and could be called on more in the coming seasons to follow the current young stars of the first grade side. "Definitely. It's a challenge but Ant Atlee and Riley Keen, how they've come on. They've been great this year and last year," Cox said. "They were both superb in the field on the weekend and that's what we need those young blokes to be because we're carrying a few older blokes. "We do have a good mix of juniors and seniors through the grades but it's those 20-30 year-olds that it's hard to get. They go away and some come back and some stop playing and I think every club is finding that the challenge. Plus good juniors get sucked to Sydney a lot quicker then they used to." For now, the focus is purely on this week and the chance to add two more premierships to the club's collection. "I've played in a fair few now but it's always a great week. Everyone is training and we get together and have breakfast before the grand final. It's a great social week and weekend, too," Cox said, before looking at the first grade final. "To be honest, the competition is a lot closer than last year and CYMS have a pretty handy side. "Patto (Ben Patterson) and Brock (Larance) are back and Tommy Coady was going to go to Sydney so that's three grade players there strengthening CYMS. "They've got one of the better bowling attacks that's been seen in a club side in a while so I think it should be a great game." Saturday's grand finals all start at 1pm.

