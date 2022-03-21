sport, local-sport,

Low totals were the theme of the day in the RSL Pinnington and Kelly Cup preliminary finals on Saturday at Victoria Park. Newtown Ducks met Narromine at No.2 Oval in the preliminary final of the RSL Pinnington Cup. The Ducks won the toss and chose to bat first on a pitch which had a bit of moisture in it after some rain during the week. Their decision looked like a brave call when Adam Stone was dismissed the first ball after being caught and bowled by Liam Wherritt. Jack Kempston (6) and Ashar Azan (3) soon followed Stone back to the sheds with Wherritt also removing them both too. Anoop Nair provide some resistance for the Ducks hitting a patient 19 before he was bowled by Greg Kerr, the lower order of the Newtown side struggled to bowled out for 68. Wherritt (4/16), Kerr (3/18) and Doug Potter (2/21) were all strong with the ball for Narromine. With the ball, the Ducks got off to a perfect start removing Lachlan Reid and Potter, both for zero to have Narromine 2/0 early. Things went from bad to worse for Narromine during their innings as they slumped to 5/20 before Matt Ward (17) and Lewis Goodman (19 not out) did enough to get their side over the line with just a single wicket remaining. READ ALSO: The win for Narromine books them a spot in the RSL Pinnington Cup grand final to be held at No.2 Oval on Saturday, where they will play RSL Colts for the second time in three weeks, after tying their match in the opening week of the finals series. Across at No.3 Oval, the Newtown Tigers' batting woes from week one of the finals continued as they were bowled out for just 94. Newtown won the toss and chose to bat in their RSL Kelly Cup preliminary final against Macquarie White which was an interesting decision as the side were 4/4 early in the match with Brad Turner and Charlie Hollman doing the damage with the ball. Nemit Verma (17) and semi-final hero Andrew Gardiner (29) tried their best to provide a spark for the Tigers but the Macquarie White bowlers were too good. In reply, Michael McMullen struck early for the Tigers removing Luke Patis for six but Macquarie White managed to put together small partnerships eventually reaching the total with the loss of just four wickets. The win for Macquarie White means they will get a second crack at the Newtown Rhinos, this time in the RSL Kelly Cup final which is set to be played on Saturday at No.3 Oval. The Rhinos were too good in the opening week of finals, comfortably winning and advanced straight through to the decider.

