Two of the form teams early in the NRL season will do battle at Bathurst's Carrington Park on Saturday. Defending premiers Penrith will take on competition leaders Newcastle in what promises to be an entertaining country clash. Fans won't get to see Penrith winger Brian To'o after he suffered a knee injury in last weekend's win over the Dragons but there is the slight chance Origin halfback Nathan Cleary could make his first appearance of the season. READ ALSO: - Bumper Boot carnival attracts star-studded nominations - Club championship prize motivates Colts ahead of pair of deciders - West Dubbo hoping to make the most of home ground advantage Cleary, who underwent off-season shoulder surgery, has been named among the reserves for the Bathurst match. One of the competition's superstars who will play at Bathurst is Newcastle fullback Kalyn Ponga. Ponga missed last round due to a knee complaint but was named as captain when teams were released on Tuesday afternoon. The contest at Carrington will also be a home game of sorts for Penrith pair Isaah Yeo, a Dubbo junior, and Charlie Staines, who hails from Forbes. The weekend will launch an exciting time for NRL in the west, with Mudgee to host the Manly-Canberra clash the following round while South Sydney will clash with Canberra at Dubbo on May 22. Squads for Bathurst match: PENRITH PANTHERS: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Charlie Staines, 3 Izack Tago, 4 Stephen Crichton, 5 Taylan May, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Sean O'Sullivan, 8 Matthew Eisenhuth, 9 Api Koroisau, 10 James Fisher-Harris, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Liam Martin, 13 Isaah Yeo, 14 Mitch Kenny, 15 Scott Sorensen, 16 Spencer Leniu, 17 Jaeman Salmon, 18 J'maine Hopgood, 19 Chris Smith, 20 Robert Jennings, 21 Lindsay Smith, 22 Soni Luke, 23 Kurt Falls, 24 Nathan Cleary NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Dominic Young, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Bradman Best, 5 Enari Tuala, 6 Jake Clifford, 7 Adam Clune, 8 Jacob Saifiti, 9 Chris Randall, 10 Daniel Saifiti, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Mitchell Barnett, 13 Kurt Mann, 14 Phoenix Crossland, 15 Jirah Momoisea, 16 Leo Thompson, 17 Mat Croker, 18 Simi Sasagi, 19 Tex Hoy, 20 Edrick Lee, 21 Sauaso Stue, 22 Dylan Lucas, 23 Brayden Musgrove, 24 Jaron Purcell.

