sport, local-sport,

Some of the top bowlers in the state will be on a roll in Dubbo later this week. Club Dubbo and Dubbo Macquarie will co-host the 2021 NSW State Open Pennant Grade 2 finals for three days from Friday. More than 300 bowlers and supporters from zone-winning sides across the state will converge on Dubbo for the event as some of the top prizes the sport offers go up for grabs. READ ALSO: - Bumper Boot carnival attracts star-studded nominations - Club championship prize motivates Colts ahead of pair of deciders - Marvellous Madden scoops the pool after terrific 21s campaign Making it more special for Club Dubbo is the fact their West Dubbo men's side will be representing Zone 4 at the carnival. "It's the pinnacle of the bowls in NSW," Club Dubbo bowls manager Anthony Brown said. "It's good for both clubs so hopefully a few people get out and support it." The Grade 2 finals were originally meant to be hosted by Parkes but the 2021 titles, originally slated for last year, were then rescheduled three times due to the COVID pandemic. The final dates clashed with the annual Elvis festival at Parkes, and those at Club Dubbo and the Macquarie club were all too keen to put their hands up and take the event. East Maitland, Raymond Terrace, Armidale City, and North Sydney will be in one section at Club Dubbo, with West Dubbo, Windang, Merrylands, and Austral in another. At Macquarie, Gwandalan, Engadine, and Ocean Shores make up section one while Merimbula, Cabramatta, Kempsey RSL, and Forster will be in section two. Teams play every other side in their section before two sides from each group advance to the quarter-finals on Saturday. On Sunday, Club Dubbo will host the semi-finals and final. "It's good to have it here. Obviously there will be some home ground advantage for us. The boys have been putting time in practicing and we've had a few hit-outs with Dubbo City and amongst ourselves," Brown said. "We're acclimatised and know the greens and surrounds. It can be a bit scary sometimes when you go to a different club and have different surroundings. "Hopefully we'll have a few supporters here, too." Bowls NSW vice president Brett Duprez will open the event on Friday alongside mayor of Dubbo Regional Council, Mathew Dickerson, and both will present the flag and badges on Sunday afternoon. Matches start from 8.30am, Friday, at both clubs. West Dubbo team: Craig Biles, Mark Barrow, Hayden Barrow, Tim Farrell: Anthony Brown, Brad Barrow, Darren Connolly, James Berriman: Barry Wilkinson, Anthony Jarvis, Jay Stephenson, Tim Wilkinson; Reserves: Paul Hagarty, Dave McMullen. Manager: Tony Speirs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/5c85d03c-ecfe-44cf-951c-5a0846d5db80.jpg/r10_654_4022_2921_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg