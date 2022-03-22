news, local-news, Misty Carter, Dubbo, news, skating

A Dubbo family is bringing back some '90s fun. Jamie and Misty Carter fell in love with skating all over again recently at the coast. Their children were equally enthusiastic. The experience inspired the family to encourage a movement back home in Dubbo. The Carters have started Facebook group Dubbo Inline and Quad Skate Scene (DIQSS) as a community space to share the enjoyment of the activity, ask questions and organise meet-ups. It's already attracted more than 100 members in less than a month and the feedback they've received suggests there's a common interest. "It's reignited the teenage years for a lot of our generation, and surprisingly how many people have still got blades and skates out there that are really keen to get them back on again and have a go," Mr Carter said. "There's so many people who've said 'Yes, I used to do that when I was younger', but then you've got the young generation who are going 'I want to try that for the first time'. "So I think it's really going to become a new craze, and it will be fun." The couple hopes that in time the enthusiasm might grow into a club and bigger events. "The plan would be to hold some big events where we have a food van there, and music, and if it's a night event, lighting, really make it an enjoyable time," Mr Carter said. Mrs Carter said she had had some positive talks with Dubbo Regional Council. The skater polishing up her skills is encouraging anyone interested to get in touch via the DIQSS Facebook group. "Personally we're still quite rusty, but it's one of these things that's for everyone, from the inexperienced to the experienced, and from the young to the old, it's open for everyone," Mrs Carter said. "Come down, have some fun, it's a non-judgemental place to come, hang out, meet some new people, dust off the old skates and have a crack." It was while the family was away on holiday recently that Delinda, 8, had wanted to try out the skates she received for her birthday, and they'd stopped in at a rink. "I wasn't even going to have a skate, but the others did, and I went 'you know what, let's just have a skate'," Mr Carter said. "So we went and had a skate, and just absolutely fell in love with it, and so really eager to keep going with it and get some big groups going and some big skates happening." Mr Carter recalls regular visits to the rink in his local town while growing up. "You'd go there of a Friday night, and hang out and roller skate and roller blade with all your friends," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/c6f85a63-3bcb-43e1-afd0-e5f526319eb5.jpg/r8_209_3125_1970_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg