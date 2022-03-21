news, local-news, news, Dubbo, Stone, drive-in

Dubbo was the centre of motorcycle enthusiasm at the weekend when fans from Melbourne to Cairns and "everywhere in between" attended the Stone, Ride and Rage event. It was the second year cult-hit biker film Stone was screened at Dubbo Westview Drive-In. The weekend was both a celebration of the movie and a memorial to Sandy Harbutt, who wrote, directed, produced and starred in the 1974 release. Organiser and drive-in operator Jason Yelverton said they'd had great feedback. "Everyone who attended, from basically Melbourne, right up to Cairns, and everywhere in between, had an absolute ball and loved their visit to Dubbo," he said. The weekend included a "Stone Run" led by original cast member John Ifkovitch, who played Zonk. Mr Yelverton said it was also great having several chapters of the Veterans Motorcycle Club attending. "It added another component to it, because the movie itself is about returned servicemen who start a motorcycle club and the patch that's on the back, the Gravediggers, who were the club in the movie, has actually been adopted by the Veterans Motorcycle Club as their patch," he said. "So it's a very strong connection between Stone and the Veterans Motorcycle Club, so to have them here just added this whole new element of tradition to the event and professionalism." Dubbo motorcycle enthusiast Steve Fieldus was back for a second year, taking his Harley Davidson out on the road. "It was a good day for a ride, a good group of guys," he said. "It was a good catch-up with some old mates, and then the band, Green River played out at the drive-in, before and after the movie. "So it was a good catch-up time, a bit of live music, and they played the movie there at the drive-in." It was the last motorcycle event at the drive-in, which will screen only four more movies before it closes on April 2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/c1aa7f5c-fd24-4fb0-8cfa-55ce1ab2b7d2.JPG/r1009_958_8256_5053_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg