A partnership between Charter Hall and Two Good Co is helping to raise awareness of domestic violence in regional communities. Charter Hall is supporting Two Good Co with 7,700 copies of the Two Good Cookbook Two, to giveaway across retail shopping centres like Dubbo Square. All shoppers have to do is present their receipts to the pop-up stand when they spend $30 at a speciality store or $50 at a major store to receive a copy of the cookbook. For each cookbook that is gifted to shoppers by Charter Hall, a percentage of profits is reinvested into creating employment hours for Two Good Co.'s 'Work Work' program. ALSO MAKING NEWS: This program provides life changing training, skills and employment to women seeking refuge in domestic violence shelters within the community. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Charter Hall to raise the awareness of domestic violence in regional areas, and to take our message and work beyond Australia's largest cities," Two Good Co founder Rob Caslick said. "The funds from the 7,700 cookbooks, will go directly to supporting women with 2,000 hours in our 'Work Work' program. The program not only provides a platform for women to rebuild their self-worth and financial independence, but enables us to continue delivering wholesome, beautiful meals to women's shelters across Australia, with over 200,000 delivered to date." Charter Hall is also encouraging its employees to put up their hands and volunteer more than 1500 hours of their time. Charter Hall retail chief executive officer Ben Ellis said the company took its responsibility of giving back very seriously. "Two Good Co. is doing extraordinary work in supporting vulnerable women through the 'Work Work' program, and creating a sense of belonging for these women," he said. "We're honoured to be inviting all Charter Hall employees to get behind this campaign, as part of our Pledge 1% volunteering commitment." The Two Good Cookbook Two features not only delicious recipes, but also heart-felt stories. The cookbooks are available from Dubbo Square until Thursday, March 24, while stocks last. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

