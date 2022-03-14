news, local-news,

Seven gardens will be open to the public next month, giving the Dubbo community a chance to show off their green thumbs. Can Assist's major fundraiser for the year, the Dubbo Autumn Gardens is back on April 24. This year each of the gardens will be located in East Dubbo, between Myall Street and the Golden Highway. READ ALSO: The day will begin at 5 Colony Crescent from 9.30am with a morning tea hosted by Make-A-Wish foundation. From 10.15am Kath Oke, manager of facilities and asset operations at Taronga Conservation Society Australia will be hosting a talk. Kay Turner will also be offering horticulture advice at the plant stall at Colony Crescent. A variety of stalls will be set up at 10 Cloonawillin Close, where Dubbo Rivercare Group's Libby McIntyre will be giving a talk at 11.45am. Lunch and afternoon tea will be on sale at 9 Kentucky Court, along with a talk at 1.30pm on vintage cars and trucks which will be on display by John Readford. A raffle will also be drawn here at 3pm. Dubbo branch president David Walker said funds raised from the day help Can Assist support Dubbo and district patients with the financial burden of that comes with a cancer diagnosis. "When you're suffering from cancer you often lose your work, so you lose your income, and as well as that you have a whole lot of extra expenses such as travelling and accommodation for treatment, which is sometimes to Sydney," he said. Tickets are $25 and can be bought online at 123Tix or at the gates of each garden. Eftpos services will be available. The open gardens will run from 9.30am until 3pm and include: "It's all the day before ANZAC Day so people can have a nice time locally looking at gardens around Dubbo, and we finish up at about 3pm so they can get home and get to bed nice and early so they can get to the dawn service the next morning," Mr Walker said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/6a2adf5a-d455-4797-84e5-91d5fe943bac.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg