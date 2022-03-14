news, local-news,

The Dubbo XPT will be out of action for longer period of time and private bus company, BusBiz, has been contracted by Transport NSW to ferry rail commuters bound for the state's west. BusBiz manager Michael Milburn told the Daily Liberal commuters are undoubtedly experiencing delays travelling by coach but its the only alternative to public transport in the region and they are running services seven days a week. "Its causing delays on the network because coaches take more time on the road compared to train but we are here 100 per cent every day to help them out," Mr Milburn said. Commuters arriving from Sydney's east network are picked up by coach at Lithgow train station. From there they can arrive in Dubbo four-and-a-half-hours later, while Bourke to Dubbo is five hours, Tamworth on the northern network is five hours, Lightning Ridge is four-and-a-half-hours and Nyngan is shortest trip at two-and-a-half-hours. Recent heavy rains has resulted in flooding in the Blue Mountains and it led to landslips and damage to the network at Emu Plains, Katoomba and Zig Zag at Lithgow, and other flood damage thus trains stopped running from Emu Plains to western NSW. "It will be some time before we have a clear picture of the full extent of the damage to the rail line and the repairs needed to allow train services to restart," a Transport NSW spokesman told the Daily Liberal. "Crews are working around the clock to restore full access to our road and rail networks - but as always, safety is our top priority." The Dubbo and Broken Hill XPT train services to-and-from Sydney have been replaced by coaches such as BusBiz. "We are advising customers to only travel when necessary and those who do have to travel should expect significant delays," the spokesman said. NSW TrainLink is regularly updating booked customers on regional services with information on expected delays and disruptions to services, so they can consider changing or postponing their journey. Last week, regional transport and roads minister Sam Farraway said rail travelers must reconsider their trips to and from western NSW across the Blue Mountains via car due to landslips that would take some time to fix.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/7f78ed0d-c57f-40e8-9a1d-52ec0c7f2589.jpg/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg