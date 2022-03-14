sport, local-sport,

RSL Colts and Narromine have played one of the closest semi-finals in recent memory as a tie was the end result in the two teams RSL Pinnington Cup match on Saturday. Batting first, Narromine were in trouble early at 3/40 with Lachlan Reid, Cameron Collins and Doug Potter all departing as RSL Colts' Jagatinder-Singh Gill took a brilliant 2/6 off his eight overs. It was then Rabi Sharma's turn as he got in the on the act taking two quick wickets in the middle as the Narromine batting line-up struggled to bowled out for 106. Sharma finished with figures of 2/18, while Tyson Deebank and Bede Young also took two wickets each. RSL Colts opener Nathan Towart and Tom Masonwells were patient early before the latter was removed by Bart Goodman for 13. Goodman then had Cooper Giddings trapped in front LBW for a duck to leave RSL Colts 2/17 early. Preston Beauchamp joined Towart at the crease before both were dismissed off the bowling Greg Kerr who turned the game back in Narromine's favour. Wes Giddings hit a quick 24 before he too departed leaving RSL Colts 7/80, still needing 27 runs to win. Mitch Campion and Gill fell in quick succession with Sharma walking to the crease to join Deebank with RSL Colts needing four runs with just a single wicket remaining. READ ALSO: With the scores level on 106, Sharma was run out by Lewis Goodman ending the match in a tie but due to RSL Colts finishing higher on the ladder, they advanced to the grand final. In the other RSL Pinnington Cup semi-final, Newtown Ducks defeated their club-mates Newtown by 47 runs. Michael Kempston's 46 and Matt Naden's 40 led the Ducks to be bowled out for 150 before Naden starred with the ball taking 4/17 to bowl out Newtown for 103. The Ducks advanced to the preliminary final where they will face Narromine. The Newtown Tigers lower-order has pulled off an amazing comeback to defeat CYMS Green in their RSL Kelly Cup semi-final. CYMS Green captain Heath Larance made 51 for his side as they finished their 40 overs on 9/114 while Don Skinner (3/17) and Andrew Gardiner (3/18) were the picks of the bowlers for the Tigers. In reply, Newtown was in real danger at 8/28 with Brian Carroll (4/7) and Kyle Larance (2/14) doing the damage early. But Skinner and Gardiner combined to put together a 63-run partnership before Tony Harding removed the latter for a well made 32. Gardiner continued on his way, finishing 43 not out as Newtown chased down the target with five balls remaining and a single wicket in hand. The loss for CYMS Green will see them bow out of the competition while the Tigers will face Macquarie White in the preliminary final on Saturday. The Newtown Rhinos advanced through to the grand final after a big win over Macquarie. The Rhinos made 8/153 before bowling out Macquarie White for just 55 with the wickets being shared between all the bowlers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

