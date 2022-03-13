sport, local-sport,

It was a Friday night to remember for Gregory Coney as Datizit took out the Kyle Barnes Memorial at Dubbo Showground. Dubbo Harness Racing held nine races on Friday night but all eyes were fixated on the fifth race of the evening, the Kyle Barnes Memorial (1720m). Datizit ($3.40) had the luck of drawing gate one and made the most use of it, as driver Jemma Coney got to work immediately. Datizit lead the field quite early for the first lap and began to pull away from the field as the second lap progressed. It was a mad scurry for the finish but ultimately, Datizit was too good winning by more than seven lengths ahead of the second place getter. The second and third place getters Kylie Garaty and McKayler Barnes both of whom are the daughters of the late Kyle Barnes. READ ALSO: Yesnomaybeso ($11) trained by Garaty finished in second place narrowly ahead of Kingston Shannon which was trained and driven by Barnes. Earlier in the evening, Gregory Rue won the Tab Long May We Play Pace (1720m) with Rumblin ($2.40) cruising home for the win by more than six lengths ahead of Smiling Shandy ($41). Rusty McCool ($2.80) took out the Team Teal Pace (2120m) for trainer Peter Keogh in what was a frantic finish. Trailing coming into the final straight, Rusty McCool made a move down the side of Western Ways ($10) to storm home and finish narrowly in first place. Western Ways finished second for Wendy Turnbull and I'm Alrite ($7.50) finished in third spot. Turnbull did not have to wait long for a win however, with Cala Greca taking out the Garrards Horse & Hound Pace (1720m). Trained by Wendy Turnbull and driven by Jason Turnbull, Cala Greca ($3.60) was too strong for the rest of the field finishing almost five lengths ahead of second place. Turnbull got another win in race seven of the night, the Sky Racing Active Pace (1720m) with To The Lookout ($2.70) taking home the victory ahead of Rose Of Juliana ($126).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/f7d9a599-c7a4-4466-a839-d0946160964a.jpg/r12_134_4628_2742_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg