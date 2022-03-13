sport, local-sport,

Macquarie United FC coach Rhys Osborne has always conceded the club's Australia Cup campaign would be a building point for the upcoming season and on Sunday they showed signs it could be a positive year. Hans Claven Oval played host to the club's round two Australia Cup clash with the Rouse Hill Rams and it would be the home side who came away with a 4-3 victory to advance to the next round. Like he has done so in many Western Premier League games before, Justin Sutton scored from a free-kick for Macquarie United while first gamer Gavin May also found the back of the net along with Zac Rennick and Blake Smith. Osborne was pretty impressed with the quality of the hit out his side got on Sunday against some quality opposition. "It's good, it was the first game for a lot of the lads together," he said. "We showed a bit of depth in the club there, we had a couple of 16-year-olds who actually turned 16 today who made their debut. "A couple of the lads have joined us this year and put in a good stint." READ ALSO: Osborne knows the game was far from perfect but knows his side did well to adjust to the level of play the Rams were producing, especially this early in the season. "All in all it was a good performance, you never know what you are going to get outside your association," he said. "We adapted well to the game, it was tough to start with because you finding your way in." Macquarie had the bulk of possession in the second half and Osborne admitted there will be definitely a few areas his side needs to focus on ahead of their opening match of the Western Premier League season against the Orana Spurs. "As a coach you've got to pinpoint where the mistakes and the flaws were," he said. "A lot of their goals came from our mistakes, we should've really had five goals today but to concede three is not great." Osborne was impressed by May's performance as well as newcomer Nick Streicher who recently joined the club but the Macquarie United mentor is not getting too carried away after the win. "Absolutely, another good building point," he said. "We had a good trial against Panorama the other week when we were a bit weak in numbers. "We've been doing a lot of inter-club stuff to work out the new faces and who gels with who. "It's another building block and it was always going to be. "It's good to get another game under the belt." Macquarie United will face Football NSW League 2 side Canterbury Bankstown FC in their next match. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

