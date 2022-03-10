news, local-news,

Have you bought your ticket for the Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer? Preparations for the Cancer Council event are under way. The Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer will see 12 local personalities from Dubbo, Trangie and Warren dancing their way towards a cancer-free future at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. The stars are: Brett Stockings and Troy Stanford, Matthew Barnhill, Rowan Barnes, Claire Jenkins, Brad McRae and Tim Whiteley, Mary Nushaj, Emily and Mark Coggan, Chris Hallford and Orlander Ruming. ALSO MAKING NEWS: After 10 weeks of training with local dance schools and teachers, the Stars will go neck-and-neck in front of the judges - Tom Hancock, Hamish Southwell and Errin Williamson - and audiences in the name of cancer awareness, prevention, and patient support. More than $43,000 has already been raised for the Cancer Council, just under the halfway point of the $100,000 goal. All of the money raised will go Cancer Council NSW and their world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services, that continue to provide care for cancer patients and their families in the Dubbo and wider regional community. "The donations we have seen so far have been an incredible, especially in these times where many people are facing financial hardship," Cancer Council community relations coordinator Cassandra Sullivan said. "It's really a testament to the strength of our western region's community spirit." Tickets are available here.

