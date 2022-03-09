sport, local-sport,

A host of former Group 11 talents have been selected for the opening round of the 2022 NRL season which is set to kick off on Thursday night. The season will officially start when the defending premier Penrith Panthers take on the Manly Sea Eagles at BlueBet Stadium. The Panthers will be without halfback and co-captain Nathan Cleary meaning Dubbo's Isaah Yeo will lead the side in his absence while the 'Forbes Ferrari' Charlie Staines has been named to play. READ ALSO: Coonamble's Jesse Ramien will feature in the centres for Cronulla Sharks while Kotoni Staggs will make his return from injury for the Brisbane Broncos against South Sydney. Wellington's Tyrone Peachey will come off the bench for the West Tigers when they take on the Melbourne Storm. Braidon Burns, Brent Naden and Matt Burton will all make their Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs debuts against the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday night. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/ff546e4b-7d45-42f8-a52f-77ec2fc2439b.jpg/r0_162_3384_2074_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg