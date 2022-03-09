news, local-news,

"It's time [Premier Dominic] Perrottet stopped playing games and entered into genuine negotiations to resolve the current dispute." That's the message NSW Teachers Federation's deputy president Henry Rajendra had for the government during his visit to Dubbo on Wednesday. Mr Rajendra was in Dubbo to meet with teacher representatives, while renewing calls for the NSW government to support the union and improve teacher pay and workload conditions. At its February meeting, the NSW Teachers Federation State Council resolved to defer further industrial action until March 19 to give the Premier and the NSW government an opportunity to engage in genuine negotiations with the union. ALSO MAKING NEWS: It comes after hundreds of teachers from across the region went on strike in December. About 500 teachers from not only Dubbo, but places like Lightning Ridge, Brewarrina and Gilgandra joined in the industrial action in the city's CBD. At time, Gilgandra Teachers Association president Bree Patton told the Daily Liberal the situation was more important than some people believe. "We've got classes uncovered, kids being taught by unqualified teachers. It's just gotten worse and worse," she said. Mr Rajendra said the pause in industrial action for term one would give the government a chance to resolve the teachers' concerns. "That the government is pursuing a new award that seeks to impose a 2.04 per cent salary cap with no change to the crippling working conditions experienced by the profession for a three-year period is contemptuous," he said. "At a time when inflation is running at 3.5 per cent and predicted to grow, this would constitute a cut to teachers' real income and status of the profession." The Department of Education's figures showed there were 55 vacant teaching positions in the Dubbo electorate last year, Mr Rajendra said. The NSW Teachers Federation State Council will meet again on March 19 to assess the outcome of its negotiations and determine the next course of action. "Unless the government demonstrates that it is serious in providing improvements in working conditions and salary justice by mid-March, then the federation will consider the full suite of options available to it, including the recommencement of industrial action," Mr Rajendra said.

