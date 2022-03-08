news, local-news,

Dubbo singer Jason Owen and his wife Bec have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Lyla Rose Owen was born on March 3 at 4.14am, weighing exactly seven pounds. "I can't believe how lucky I am to be dad to such a beautiful little girl," Mr Owen posted on social media. Mr Owen said his daughter was "the best thing that's ever happened to us". ALSO MAKING NEWS: His fans have flooded his social media with messages of congratulations and support for the new family. It's been a whirlwind couple of days for the X-Factor runner up and his wife. Shortly after she was born on Thursday morning, Lyla was rushed to Westmead Children's Hospital in Sydney with a suspected twisted or infected bowel. Thankfully she was cleared and a "healthy, happy girl" has been welcomed home. Mr Owen said him and his wife "couldn't be happier". "We would love to thank everyone so much for all the thousands of messages and well wishes," he said. "We can't wait to see what life has in store for our little Lyla." Mr Owen and his wife - who married in June 2021 - have been open about their fertility struggles. The couple spent more than 18 months trying to conceive and Mr Owen admitted they were close to thinking they wouldn't be able to have a child.

