Locals threw on a pair of gloves and some boots on Sunday for Clean Up Australia Day. Several different organisations and individuals spent their weekends picking up rubbish as part of the annual event. Dubbo River Care Group and OzFish teamed up to clean around the Devil's Hole Reserve on Sunday while later in the day, current Dubbo Regional councillor Shibli Chowdhury, along with residents of Southlakes, cleaned around the residential area. Dubbo River Care Group's Annette Priest said the day was a big success after a crowd of people turned out to help clean the community. "It was a very successful morning, we had over 60 participants who did a fabulous job cleaning up the reserves and along the roadside," she said. "We ended up with a tip truck full of rubbish." READ ALSO: Ms Priest said it was "quite pleasing" to see the event have so much support, especially on a Sunday morning when the clean up crew was dodging some dodgy weather. "It was considering the weather as well but it held off beautifully for us so we were able to go about the cleaning up," she said. "Also we were able to have a lovely sausage sizzle afterwards." Ms Priest also gave a bit of an insight into just what was cleaned up during the day. "Steel posts, there was dumped sign saying 'do not litter', while we also had quite a lot of masks," she said. "Fast food was once again a big highlight of the rubbish we found around. "Household rubbish which had been illegally dumped." Starting more than 30 years ago, Clean Up Australia Day sees people donate their time to improve the environment. According to the Clean Up Australia website, the day is now the biggest community-based environmental event in the country. For those cleaning up, the focus is about preventing rubbish in the environment while also removing what litter has already been thrown into the community. Over the past three decades, more than 19 million Australians have participated in Clean Up Australia activities. Ms Priest also wished to thank the members of the Dubbo Leadership Academy for their help throughout the day as well as members of Clontarf.

