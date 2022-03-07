news, local-news,

Science is about to get explosive, messy, spectacular and gross. Join Professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge at the Wellington Civic Centre for a multi award-winning race through the alphabet - where fascinating words inspire spectacular science. The Alphabet of Awesome Science is a unique science theatre production. That Science Gang creative director David Lampard - who also plays the role of Professor Noel Edge - said he had always been struck by how kids love to chew over "great big words". ALSO MAKING NEWS: "In this show - which is kind of a great big alphabetical scientifical variety hour - we match fascinating words with all sorts of impressive STEM-themed surprises," he said. The Alphabet of Awesome Science promotes both English language literacy as well as science literacy, encouraging kids -and adults - to engage with beautiful words and captivating scientific phenomena. "In our alphabet E is for erumpent, G is for gumfiate and F is for floccinaucinihilipilification," Mr Lampard said. "We have a great big beautiful collection of unusual, rare, archaic and even obsolete words - which kids, and adults alike, love repeating and chewing over with us after the show." Each word provides an inspirational jumping off point for 26 quirky scientific demonstrations that squirt, splash, float, fly, expand and explode. Audiences will discover how clouds form, how squeezing some crystals can generate electricity and why wee is yellow; as well as be introduced to several carbon-neutral fuels that could help save our future. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre manager Linda Christof said the show was suited to children four years and older. There are two performances of The Alphabet of Awesome Science - Monday, April 4 at 10am and 1pm. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office in Dubbo or as an e-ticket via phone (02) 6801 4378, or by visiting the website www.drtcc.com.au. There will also be a temporary Box Office set up at Wellington Civic Centre - further details to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/4e8164c5-818e-4bab-9feb-42b705fc8788.jpg/r0_213_5472_3305_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg