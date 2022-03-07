news, local-news,

"Martial Arts is terrific for self defense but it is also a holistic sport that improves muscle strength, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness," Taekwondo-trained Sally Thornton said. For 20 years now, Ms Thornton has prodded young and adult women to learn martial arts as she did because it is a "lifelong skill" that can keep them physically and mentally healthy, as well as keeping them safe from potential harm. "As a mother of two girls, who have both achieved their black belts, I take comfort that if caught in a dangerous situation they would have the calmness and skill set to know what to do." ALSO MAKING NEWS: At Kaishin Taekwondo training centre on Serisien Street, a big number of women and girls as young as 10 are enrolled to learn one of the oldest forms of Korean martial arts on the use of hands, fist and legs to kick and fend off an attacker. Run by its instructor, 5th Black Belt Dan Kym Housden, the ambiance inside is like a Karate Kid movie set except its mostly girls and women in white robes with various belt colours displaying skill level. Dubbo entrepreneur Angela Schuster's 11-year-old daughter Eliza is enrolled at the centre to develop confidence and resilience. "I wanted my daughter to learn self-esteem and resilience through taekwondo," Mrs Schuster said. "It helps young girls become more comfortable with themselves." Ms Schuster said her parents taught her early on the benefits of martial arts as a sport and skill it has been part of her life. Three years ago, Ms Schuster enrolled to train along with Eliza at Ms Housden's class although she has earned a blue belt with brown stripes. "Kym is a very supportive and nurturing instructor so that worked very well for us. Learning martial arts is not about learning aggression. Its about learning agility, strength, skill, and self discipline. "It's a place where you'll learn how to stand tall and how to get back up." This week's celebration of NSW Women's Week and International Women's Day highlights self-defense lessons to prevent violence on women and girls training at the Police Citizens Youth Club on Darling Street.. Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said the NSW government has funded the Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective initiative, Strong Like a Girl free self-defense lessons, to reduce high DV cases.

