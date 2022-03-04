sport, local-sport,

When Matthew Palmer rode Shooting Zaa in a recent trial at Tamworth she settled deep in the field before turning things up on the run home. The same was expected from Palmer and trainer Stephen Jones at Dubbo Turf Club on Friday so it came as a surprise to both when the three-year-old filly shot out of the gates at the start of the Stoneyrise (2017) Maiden Handicap (1100m). Palmer summed up the situation well and realised Shooting Zaa was cruising, so he stayed forward and toughed it out late on the way to scoring a first win in career start number four. "He was bolting early," Jones told Sky Thoroughbred Central post-race. "The plan was to get a little further back but he was going too easy so Matthew let him go where he wanted and he did it too easy." READ ALSO: - Nelson hoping to continue 'good vibe' heading into Premier League decider - Thompson determined to see Rams bounce back and show 'pride in the jersey' - Fyfe and Central West stars eager to help Brumbies topple champions Shooting Zaa ran third in the trial at Tamworth on February 22 in her first start for Jones after previously spending time with the Goulburn trainers Emma and Lucy Longmire. Jones was impressed by that run and it had he and Palmer feeling positive about their chances heading into Friday's event at Dubbo. Much of the-race attention was on hometown hope Driving Force, who started a $2.70 favourite for trainer Darren Hyde. Driving Force has clear potential and has been praised by Hyde in the past, but he's struggled to turn that into a sound performance on the track. Many thought Friday would be the day, but again he was a little over the place through the journey while Shooting Zaa ($8) got forward along with early leaders So Extra ($8.50) and Toongi Bound ($9). The Brett Thompson-trained Toongi Bound was well-placed heading into the straight while So Extra began to fade. But Shooting Zaa was a danger on the extreme outside and while Toongi Bound kicked again late, Jones' tiring hope held on in a photo finish. McLellan ($5.50) was third while Driving Force finished fourth for Hyde. "The team has done a really nice job with her," Palmer said. "They've only had her this preparation but that was a nice win. "That was good for the team over there and good for the morale. There's a lot of horses and a lot of hard work." The win was part of an early Scone double at the Dubbo track. Prior to Jones' win, William Freedman had taken out the day's opening event with short-price favourite She Hulk. Freedman's $1.95 favourite won by three-quarters-of-length from Own The Night ($9) and Vanilli ($4.60). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

