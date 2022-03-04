sport, local-sport,

Dubbo batsman Tom Nelson is confident his side has enough superstars to take out the Western Zone Premier League on Sunday. Dubbo will host Bathurst in the final of the competition at No.1 Oval, with the two sides set to meet in the decider for the third consecutive year. Bathurst has won the previous two WZPL competitions but Nelson said the Dubbo squad is in a good space heading into the match. "I reckon there is a pretty good vibe around at the moment, it's been good we've had a few blokes come back this year," he said. "We've had Matty Everett come back from Gilgandra and I think he is one who has been a stand-out, he brings a lot of energy to us. "The main thing is that we are a bunch of young blokes, it's been a while in the making but we've played rep together right the way through and been building towards this for a while now." Nelson along with Mitch Bower and Bailey Edmunds will return to the Dubbo side this week after missing the side's last match against Orange. Nelson is quite confident he knows his role in the team and is hoping the Dubbo top-order lay a strong platform for the likes of himself and Tom Coady. "I'm keen to get the job done this week, the boys got it done last week and watching from afar was frustrating not being able to help out but we've got a few hands back on deck," he said. "I'll try and contribute in that middle-order and hold that together where we need to, hopefully, the boys up top do a good job." Dubbo's depth has been one of their keys this year, traditionally some of the best players in town have not wanted to play representative cricket but Nelson knows the game is in a good place. "Honestly, you could probably pick two Dubbo teams at the moment and both would be competitive," he said. "That's why we dropped the Brewery Shield tag this year and called it a second XI, because we feel anyone in that team could back up and play in the top side. READ ALSO: "That's been pretty evident this year, players have come in and played a role when they've come up, there are no stragglers. "Between Marty (Jeffrey) and I plus a few others who have been around the group for a while, it is easy to bounce off. "It hasn't been a major issue if someone misses a game this year because whoever comes up fills a role for us." Nelson, Edmunds along with Mat Skinner, Jacob Hill and Ben Wheeler were all in the Dubbo side the last time the team won the Western Zone Premier League back in 2018/19 after defeating Parkes. Looking at their opposition, Bathurst is littered with Western Zone Opens representatives but Nelson believes the visitors are just like any other team. "They're just a well-disciplined team, I don't think they have any out and out superstars," he said. "But they are well drilled and well-coached, they don't beat themselves, you've got to beat them. "That's where we've got to be strong, we've got to be disciplined in all areas and do the one-percenters properly. "We'll outplay them because we have superstars in our team I reckon. "If we play as a group then everyone will shine as one." Play will begin at 10am.

