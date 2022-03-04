sport, local-sport,

Dubbo Brewery Shield captain Chris Morton believes the side named for this weekend is the best team he has all season ahead of their match on Sunday. Morton will lead Dubbo's second XI against their Bathurst counterparts in the final of the Western Zone Plate at No.2 Oval. The Dubbo skipper admitted he is feeling confident about his chances ahead of Sunday's match. "From what I've seen it's actually a fairly different side to what we had last week with a few blokes away," he said. "I think Will Skinner comes in, 'JR' (Jason Ryan) comes back in and I think Riley Keen was named but he is playing juniors instead so Benny Semmler will play." "It's probably the strongest side we've put in this year by the looks of it on paper." Morton is not sure what to expect from Bathurst due to the two sides never meeting in the competition before but he says he had a look at their last game against Condobolin. "I had a look at the Bathurst side when they played Condobolin a few weeks ago and none of the names really rang a bell," he said. READ ALSO: "I can't say I know too much about them." Macquarie quick Will Skinner will re-enter the Dubbo side for Sunday's game and has been an unsung hero for his club side so far this season. Apart from one or two matches, Morton said he has not seen a whole lot of Skinner play but knows he can be valuable on Sunday. "I haven't seen a great deal of him personally, but he played one game earlier in the season and did pretty well," he said. "His stats that game didn't look real well but he was our best bowler by far. "With his height and that he should be a handful." Morton took the reigns of the Dubbo side at the start of the season to help develop some of the young talent in the squad, something which he believes he has helped do. "I think they've all come a fair way, young Rudy Peet who unfortunately misses out because he is away, I think has come along leaps and bounds," he said. "Young 'Bolo' (Ryan Boland) as well, both boys are from Souths so it helps those two young fellas go back to Souths and make them a bit stronger." Play will begin at 10am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

