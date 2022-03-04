sport, local-sport,

Despite the success of each and every Dubbo side during the opening rounds of the Western Junior League, there was something particularly impressive about the under 14s boys' efforts. The team won three-from-three but it wasn't only the results, it was the performances and the manner of the victories. Much of that goes back to the efforts of coach Jonah Armstrong. Armstrong is a newcomer to Dubbo but is quickly making an impact in Dubbo basketball circles. His side won its first three matches by a combined 182-63 points and hopes are high for more success in Sunday's final four round matches at Bathurst. "I saw it early. There was clear talent in this group but there was a lot of street ball," Armstrong, originally from Newcastle, said. "I think they just needed to learn a few basics in terms of structure. There wasn't a lot of structure at the start but we dig deep there and every week we're learning new things about basketball that they didn't even know about. "I think it's working well but I don't think I've touched the surface with these guys. I've been working with them for only three months so I'm really looking forward to continue working with them for the rest of the season." READ ALSO: - McKeown and Sutcliffe are a pair of shooting stars who are aiming high - High-class heat to launch 'unbelievable' Country Classic series - Mariners excited for return to 'word class' western venue Leeton have long been a powerhouse of the Western Junior League but Armstrong's side beat them by 14 points during last month's opening round of the new season. That gave an indication of what the side was capable of and now the challenge is to keep improving this weekend. Rams sides will be in action at Bathurst and the 14s boys take on the hosts, Gilgandra, Lithgow, and Orange. "To beat Leeton by 14 was just unbelievable. We played the right way, we were unselfish and I think we opened a few eyes in that first week," Armstrong said. "I've tried to mould myself into a coach that players respect and can get along with and know where I'm coming from. But I also want to be hard on the boys because I feel like the group I've got, we can do a lot this year. "We can definitely win the whole competition and I just want the boys to realise it for themselves because we've got a really special group but we've got to but in the hard work." Armstrong has made no secret of the fact he will "push them to their max" this season but he's had plenty of support from the parents of his players and Dubbo Basketball Association coaching director Claire Bynon. And while there's plenty of talent throughout the exciting squad, the coach did single out two of his players. Austin Hunt is more well known in cricket circles but decided to give basketball a go this season and Armstrong said he's been amazed by his progress and while he starts on the bench, his impact has made him arguably the most important player on the team. "Anyone can pick up a ball and put it in the net but it's a different story make people around you better," he said. "It's crazy to think this kid is in his first year of rep and he's a huge impact player. "The sky is the limit for this individual. If he really puts his mind to it, I've got a feeling he's going to play at a high level." The other who received praised was big man Max Morton. The centre has shown plenty of skill and "dominated" during the opening three matches of the season. "No-one could guard him," Armstrong said. "His size and skill, he's got amazing footwork and he's a really nice, genuine person too. He never complains about a foul of not getting the ball. He just his part for the team and his attitude is unbelievable. "He's a credit to him and his family that he's like that. "Those are two kids in their first year of rep and they're making a huge impact,. It's great for me as a coach because they make me look a lot better than what I am." Dubbo will again field boys and girls sides from the under 12s through the the under 18s this weekend. Each is firmly in title contention after the association won a combined 23 of 27 matches played across all age groups during the opening rounds last month.

