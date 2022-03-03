sport, local-sport,

Charmaine Roberts has been involved in the Dubbo greyhound racing game for a long time, but she's expecting the coming weeks to be like nothing she's seen before. The leading local trainer is gearing up for the Country Classic series and has Georgia Keeping set to contest Friday night's 605m heat. Heats are being all over the state, with some of the country's best stayers vying for a spot in the $125,000-to-the-winner final at Dubbo's Dawson Park on March 19. The four semi-finals will also be run at Dubbo a week prior to that during one of the most exciting periods of racing the track has been witness to. "It's unbelievable," Roberts said. "There's dogs who go around Melbourne every week and win all these Group races and our heat is really good. "Next Saturday when the semis are on, that will be amazing ... that will be an unbelievable night and the final will be better again and Shannon Noll will be there playing as well." READ ALSO: - Looker keen for Turf Club chance after a whole host of washouts - Pair of rising stars will continue to aim high - Fahey sticking with Souths ahead of clash against the Raiders Unfortunately for all involved in the sport, Forbes-trained champion Jungle Deuce has been ruled out of the series through injury but Friday's heat at Dubbo is still loaded with big names. Roberts admitted Georgia Keeping "has been thrown to the wolves a little" given the likes of recent Group 1 winner Jarick Bale, TAB Phoenix runner Billy Creek, and McCooly's Lad are all in the mix. Billy Creek is another of the local hopes alongside Georgia Keeping, with trainer Ian Gilders living in the Gulgong region. "We probably don't have a chance but if she can run in the first four you get into the semis. She's better suited to 600m so we put her in it," Roberts said of Georgia Keeping. "She's no world-beater but she's a consistent, good chaser and gives 100 per cent every time she goes around. "Taking on dogs like Jarick Bale, way, way, way out of her league but it's her home track and if she runs a place I'd be over the moon." Jarick Bale has won four straight but has drawn the tricky box seven for Friday night's heat while George Keeping will go from box four. The heat will be one of three races Roberts contests on Friday night. Abby Keeping will line up in the night's opening event, having scored her first win last time out while both Kip Keeping and Tracey Keeping will go around in race two. Kip Keeping heads into that event having won two-from-two at Coonamble to start his career while Tracey Keeping will debut on Friday night. The 12-race meeting starts at 6.54pm on Friday, with the heat the sixth event on the card. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/eeff122b-827e-44fd-862a-b43bda778c05.jpg/r285_394_3807_2384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg