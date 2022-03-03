sport, local-sport,

Ben Looker has considered himself lucky in recent days and he's hoping that feeling can continue at Dubbo Turf Club on Friday. Based at Port Macquarie, Looker has avoided much of the flooding which has devastated huge areas of the NSW coast and south-east Queensland. The one impact it has had on Looker is a lack of rides given the host of meetings which have been washed out in recent times. While that can't compare to what some others around the country are going through, it has been a frustrating wait to get back into the saddle again. "We've been lucky. We've obviously had a lot of rain but it has been really coastal and not up towards the Walcha mountains, which brought on our floods last year," Looker said. READ ALSO: - Macquarie United learn their Australia Cup fate ahead of new competition - Pair of representative finals to headline weekend's fixtures - Fahey sticking with Souths ahead of clash against the Raiders "I ride a lot in the Northern Rivers (District) and it's just devastating to see what they're going through at the moment. "The last two Port meetings have been washed out and I don't think I've ridden since last Tuesday at Tamworth. There's been four or five meetings washed out since then. "It's not ideal but you can't fight Mother Nature." Friday will mark just the third time Looker has ridden at Dubbo Turf Club. He will have four rides at the meeting and it will kick-off an extremely busy period for the Country Championships Final-winning jockey. After a stint out of the saddle, Looker will have Dubbo on Friday, Armidale on Saturday, Sunday at Tamworth, Monday at Grafton, Tuesday at Taree, and then Ipswich on Wednesday. "It's very busy for me. Ten days off and then straight back into it full-bore," Looker said. "It's obviously good to get rides and the travel isn't ideal but it's part and parcel of our job." At Dubbo, a pair of early rides Gosford trainer Tony Newing appear Looker's best chances of success. Looker will team up with Vanilli in the day's opening maiden event 1100m. The three-year-old filly will return from a spell at Dubbo, having previously run fourth and fifth twice in her first three starts. "It looks like it's got nice ability," Looker said. "It's first -up and only had three runs but they've all been in provincial grade at Gosford and Hawkesbury and beaten two to three lengths. "It comes back to country grade, drawn a nice gate, and pretty well-weighted with 56.5kg on it's back. It looks like it will be a very nice ride in that sort of race." Looker will then ride Kohinhoor Lustre for Newing in the Dane De Lago (2015) Maiden Plate (1600m), having piloted the four-year-old mare in twice of his previous eight starts. "Stepping up to the mile is probably ideal for her and she's drawn touch tricky with gate 11 but if they overdo it, with her pattern of getting back a touch, she could be the one coming over the top of them," Looker added. The hoop is also down to ride former Kody Nestor galloper Prodigal Prince, now in the care of Cody Morgan at Tamworth, and the William Freedman-trained Witness Me Run but they have also been accepted to race at Armidale on Saturday. Looker and Nestor teamed up to win last year's Western Districts Country Championships Qualifier at Coonamble, and while the jockey doesn't have a whole lot of connections in the region he said he would be willing to return to defend the crown on March 13 should the right ride come along. Racing at Dubbo on Friday starts at 12.29pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/75a9ba50-cc69-48cd-9670-9fbf1ac32af2.jpg/r880_113_3599_1649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg