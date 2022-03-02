sport, local-sport,

Wellington's Terry Fahey has ties to both NRL clubs who will feature at Apex Oval in May but he insists he will not be sitting on the fence when the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canberra Raiders meet. Fahey was one of several Rabbitohs legends from the area who were at Apex Oval on Tuesday to help launch ticket sales for South Sydney's match later this year. A former first-grade winger, Fahey played 190 games in his professional career with 89 of those being at the Rabbitohs before a stint at Eastern Suburbs before retiring at the Raiders. With two of his former sides set to meet in Dubbo, Fahey knows where his loyalties will lie on May 22. "You stick with Rabbits, I've always stuck with them really," he said. READ ALSO: Nicknamed the 'Redfern Express' Fahey admitted the NRL games which are being brought to the region are a wonderful initiative to keep the interest in rugby league growing in Western NSW. "Well it's pretty good for the kids, it gets the kids interested in playing and you've got to have that otherwise they will go to something else," he said. Along with the match in Dubbo, Mudgee and Bathurst will also host NRL games once again this season to be played from late March into early April. Mudgee will play host to the Manly Sea Eagles and Canberra Raiders while Bathurst has continued their partnership with the Penrith Panthers who will play the Newcastle Knights at Carrington Park. Tickets for the Rabbitohs and Raiders game are on sale from Thursday morning. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

