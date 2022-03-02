sport, local-sport,

GWS Giants star Phil Davis may not be able to physically visit schools around the region but he is making his presence felt this week. The Giants are running Community Camps across regional NSW and the ACT with Dubbo schools to be involved once again. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the camps have been forced to be held virtually which has meant players like Davis can not return to the region before their own season starts. "Obviously COVID has been really difficult to engage with the community and grassroots, the communities which support Aussie rules are the lifeblood of the whole game," Davis said. "We understand it is really important and hopefully sooner rather than later we can see them in person but it's sort of virtual at the moment." The Giants players will dial into more than 30 schools and 20 clubs and Auskick groups to talk to participants, while also answering questions and running sessions in conjunction with AFL NSW/ACT staff. For Davis, he knows himself and the other Giants players are keen to get back out and visit schools after what they experienced as children. "I think that's really important, for most of us we were the kids who had AFL players come and saw which inspired us," he said. "We really want to get back and hopefully give those experiences to the next generation." READ ALSO: While Australian Rules is less popular than both rugby codes in Western NSW, Davis knows the game is still continuing to grow especially in Dubbo and is confident it might not be long until someone from the region makes their way into the AFL. "NSW has seen a huge spike in participation and enjoyment of the game," he said. "When I was out in Western NSW a couple of years ago it was an amazing experience and comparatively it is just getting bigger and bigger year on year. "We can really feel the support we can from regional NSW and places like Dubbo are really into it, which is great to be a part of." The Giants will open their 2022 season against their cross-town rivals the Sydney Swans on March 19 and Davis is excited about getting back on the park. "We had a really good pre-season, I don't think we could've asked for too much more which I know everyone says but I think we feel like we've given ourselves the best chance," he said. "We've got to deliver on a consistent basis but we are very optimistic." The round one game will be even more intense after the Giants knocked the Swans out of the finals series last year in what was a physical encounter. "Round one it is always highlighted but this year it is a bit more special playing the Swans," Davis said. "Round one is the one you always look at over pre-season but it's even better playing the Swans considering we've had some big games against them."

