sport, local-sport,

Off the back of a "fantastic" show of support last time they trekked west, the Central West Mariners will return to what they consider a "world class" venue this season. The Mariners have confirmed they will play an A-League men's match against Macarthur FC at Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium on March 19. Mariners CEO Shaun Mielekamp and Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor Des Kennedy made the announcement late last month, following Central Coast's successful Australia Cup (then known as FFA Cup) clash with Blacktown City FC last November. Mielekamp cited "tremendous" facilities and a warm welcome from locals at last year's game as the reason behind the decision to return. "The welcome we had here for the FFA Cup was so fantastic, it was such a great game against Blacktown. We said when we were here, this is world class in this field. It was a shining light as a place to come back to," he said. "We've got every intention to come back and do it right, and keep doing it bigger and better time and time again." READ ALSO: - Macquarie United learn their Australia Cup fate ahead of new competition - Pair of rising basketball stars to continue to aim high - High-class heat to launch 'unbelievable' Country Classic series Given the March 19 game is a premiership fixture with vital points up for grabs, Mielekamp confirmed the match will be heated, both on a competitive and emotional level. "There's a good rivalry between us and Macarthur, they knocked us out in the semi-final last year, and there's lots of points on the line in this game," he said. "I have no doubt the crowd will see the passion and the speed. The coaches will be going at it and the pressure will be on the referees to get the calls right, the emotions will be running high for us. "Every point will be really vital to where we're going to finish up on the ladder at the end so I daresay this game will have a big importance as to where both teams finish when it comes to finals." Both squads have plenty of big names with Macarthur featuring former English Premier League players Adrian Mariappa and Jordon Mutch as well as Socceroos Tomi Juric and Tommy Oar while cult heroes Jason Cummings and Matt Simon ply their trade for the Mariners. The match will offer plenty for young football fans in the region, as events like the recent Charity Shield have done for rugby league supporters. "You can't be what you can't see, it's true," Councillor Kennedy said "Big rugby league games started coming here ever since our ground was built. Junior rugby league enrolments were about 220 then, now they're up to 300, and the same with the football kids, there's about 600 of them. "For kids who are born and bred in the country towns, it's really good to see their idols come to regional NSW so they actually see them in the flesh and blood. It gives them something to aspire to." Mudgee's female playing talent was a highlight for Mielekamp during his 2021 visit, and added that he would like to see more regional girls flood through the talent pool. "What stood out to us when we were here last time was there are some fantastic female talents, there are some unbelievable girls that are coming through the system here and we just need to help them on their journey and pathway," he said. "The women's game is really growing, the women's A-League is really on an upward spiral. And it really is about making sure there's an increase in the talent pool that's coming through and an increase in the support base for the women's game. "For us to go back to the A-League and say 'this is a string to our bow, this is a part of a region we really want to make a true commitment to'. It's going to produce talent and give great opportunities for girls." The Mudgee match on March 19 will kick-off at 5.05pm and tickets are now available. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/59d668f5-edb7-4a59-8578-a2a7a927e888.JPG/r320_367_4491_2724_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg