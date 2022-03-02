sport, local-sport,

Dubbo Macquarie United FC now knows their Australia Cup round one opponent after the draw was released to the public. Football NSW conducted the draws for the first two matches with 120 clubs across the state to feature in the competition including several who are part of the Western Premier League. Dubbo Macquarie United FC will play the Rouse Hill Rams in their opening match at a time and venue to be confirmed but club president/coach Rhys Osborne said the match will be in Dubbo. "We're drawn at home so travel for them is a factor but it will more likely be Sunday the 13th of March," he said. Osborne admitted sitting down to watch the Football NSW draw was a pretty unique experience. "It was cool to watch that all happen online and to see the club's name get readout was cool," he said. The club president/coach said he does not know a great deal about the Rouse Hill Rams but has heard they could be a tough match for his side. READ ALSO: "Not too much, I've asked a couple of people I know down in Sydney what they are like and they've said they are a pretty tidy club," he said. "I think it's like everything once you hit the other side of the mountains everyone is pretty passionate about football, anyone you come up against is going to be a pretty good outfit." With the Western Premier League set to start in April, Osborne admitted Macquarie United will be using the Australia Cup match as another chance to get some run in their legs before the competition begins. "There are so many new faces at the club and it's another chance to trial, it's a chance to put some blokes on the paddock who are pushing for a spot in the Premier League," he said. "If we can win great but we are just going to treat it as another pre-season game." Orange Waratahs FC, Panorama FC, Mudgee Gulgong Wolves FC, Barnstoneworth United FC and Lithgow Workmen will also feature in the competition as well. As well as grassroots clubs, League Two and Three Men's teams will compete in the competition with NSW having four available spots in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup with A-League teams to play later in the rounds.

