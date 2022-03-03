news, local-news,

A local woman has been hand-picked to feature on the NSW Government's Regional Youth Taskforce. Brooke Williams will represent the region's youth throughout 2022 after being selected to feature on the taskforce. Ms Williams admitted she does not have anything in particular she would like to achieve during her time on the taskforce but she will give it her all. "I enjoy helping people and I've always been very passionate about helping youth and making a change," she said. Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunder is confident Ms Williams will do a brilliant job in representing the youth of the Orana Region. READ ALSO: "Brooke's already made a significant contribution to the Dubbo community through her work as a transitional property manager with Orana Support Service, and a sexual assault on-call counsellor at Dubbo Hospital," he said. "On top of her three jobs, Brooke's also a talent sportswoman. "But as they say, if you want a job done, give it to a busy person. "I've got no doubt she'll make a great contribution to the Taskforce." The NSW Regional Youth Taskforce program was established in 2020 to provide a platform for young people across the area to advocate their communities. Through their meetings every three months, Taskforce will give those involved the chance to inform the state government on issues across the region and offer the chance to work together. There is hope the partnership will deliver better services and improve outcomes for regional NSW going forward. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/90fa6fa9-08c3-4db1-8b9c-647936de26f1.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg