Dubbo netballers will have the opportunity to play on two new courts soon after construction began at Nita McGrath courts recently. Dubbo Netball Association received more than $200,000 through the state government's Infrastructure Grants Program which is going to convert two grass courts in to all-weather playing surfaces. Dubbo Netball Association president Vanessa Uebergang admitted the courts will provide the opportunity for less cancelled games and also help continuing to attract players from across the region. READ ALSO: The all-weather courts will also allow games that would normally have to be cancelled during or after wet weather to go ahead," she said. "We anticipate this will have a positive impact on our larger events that may have had to be scaled back in the past in the event of bad weather." The courts are on schedule to be completed by the end of March in time for the 2022 season to begin.

