Know a senior who makes the Dubbo community diverse, inspiring and active? The NSW Seniors Festival, celebrated from March 25 to April 3 this year, is looking for shining stars in our community. While thinking of contenders, we'd like you to meet a few local seniors, with one gladly sharing what measures up being an older person these days. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I think he or she should be community-minded and has time to assist people or someone who always has the time for other people," said Kathy Ashby, 89. "Years ago someone told me if you want anything done, ask a busy person because they are the ones who can do something about it." The Daily Liberal met Mrs Ashby at Western Plains Taronga Zoo's 45th birthday on Monday. The zoo management takes pride having dedicated and passionate volunteers and Mrs Ashby is one of many. Twenty-five of Mrs Ashby's golden years were spent talking to visitors about rare animals and assisting zookeepers look after giraffes and rhinoceros while caring for an expanding family as two grandchildren from her two sons added on the family tree. As zoo volunteer, a memorable milestone is witnessing the birth of Bakhita, a baby rhino on March 22, 2002. She loves all the animals she had cared for but Bakhita has a special place in her heart as first black rhino born there from among extinct female breeds. Mrs Ashby keeps active being a regular at New Vogue dancing classes at the Masonic Hall, plays bowling and golf with friends and kept on top of everyday tasks around the house such as gardening and re-painting rooms. For her fellow seniors, Mrs Ashby urges them "to stay interested what's going on around you and stay interested with anything about life." "I don't have time to be bored," Mrs Ashby said. NSW Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said the festival and awards celebrate the positive impact of older people in our families and society as well as highlighting their vital roles in communities where they live. The state government program for seniors focus on encouraging them to engage in ways meaningful to them, to support their everyday lives, and assist them lead happy, healthy and active lives. "Seniors are invaluable as volunteers, carers and role models even more so during our challenging years," Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said. Nominations has opened and the Local Achievement Awards winners will be announced during the festival. Nominations close at 11.59pm on Sunday, March 20. Visit - https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/nominations-open-for-seniors-local-achievement-awards/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/dc676974-ef6c-4f90-a340-4c41fe52633e.JPG/r0_197_4288_2620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg