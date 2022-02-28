news, local-news,

A Dubbo man has been warned he could end up behind bars after a heated argument where he threatened to lock a child in a room and set the house on fire. The 39-year-old man was at home with his partner when they began arguing at about 3pm on February 13 this year. According to court documents, as the argument progressed the man stood over her, and poked her in the forehead, which caused immediate pain and a small bump. About 6pm the following day, the man returned home from work and sat down, when his partner became angry he was being lazy around the home, which caused another another argument to break out. The woman's 11-year-old daughter was in the room, but left as soon as the argument began.\ READ ALSO: Court documents said during the argument the man picked up a plate from the table and smashed it on the ground in anger. He then threatened to smash the mobile phones of everyone in the house, because he said he was frustrated they all spend too much time on them. Police said the 11-year-old then heard the man scream out and threaten to lock her in her bedroom and set the house on fire. In fear, the child messaged her grandmother who called police. Police arrived to find the child in the front yard. She told officers the man often yells and screams at her mother, but did not see her mother assaulted on this occasion. The child's mother walked out and spoke with police. Court documents said she was apprehensive to disclose details of the incident. However when questioned further about the bump on her forehead, she broke down and told them the man had given her the injury. The man was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he told officers he got into an argument on the Sunday, but denied the assault and did not know how the woman got the injury. He also denied to threatening to lock the child in the bedroom and set fire to the house. He said the only time he ever made threats of that nature was to his parents several years earlier. Representing himself in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, the man pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidating and intending fear, one count of common assault and one count of destroy and damaging property. The court heard the man had a criminal history, where he had served time in custody. Magistrate Gary Wilson said while it was the first matter of violence on his record, it couldn't be ignored it was carried out in front of a child. "This sort of offending puts you back in jail," he said. "It's scary enough for her to have to get outside and wait for police. "She must have been fairly upset from what I've read." The man was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order. An AVO was also put in place to protect the partner and child for two years.

