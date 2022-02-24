news, local-news,

A dozen BusBiz passengers from Lightning Ridge, mostly heading to Sydney, embarked at Dubbo station Thursday morning assured by NSW TrainLink staff an XPT would be running at 2pm to take them to their destinations despite the ongoing industrial action affecting commuters on the Greater Sydney rail network. An XPT service was due at 1.45pm so Lightning Ridge resident Annette James planned to simply wait for the train to take her to Sydney then Bomaderry in the south. Glenn and Fely Ryan unloaded several bags of luggage between them. The couple are heading to Sydney International Airport to holiday in the Philippines soon after their COVID health pass due in 48 hours before departure has been approved. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It's so much trouble to travel at the moment," Mr Ryan said. "A friend of ours departed from Melbourne instead of Sydney to get the health pass and waited for days before they boarded the plane to Malaysia. That's crazy. See how we go in Sydney." A Transport for NSW spokesperson told the Daily Liberal regional services including XPT and Xplorer services that ply each way over six hours and a half from Sydney to Dubbo are continuing to operate but "with some adjustments and interruptions to regular timetable." "Customers booked on NSW TrainLink regional services should consider their travel arrangements given the impacts on the Intercity and Sydney network services. We remain committed to working with the unions to reach a positive resolution for our customers and staff," the spokesperson said. Rail services frequency are being adjusted daily and will continue for the rest of this week "to ensure a basic level of frequency for customers who rely on our services while industrial action continues," the spokesman said. "If those protesting rail workers are striking for their rights, I'd be right with that," said bus driver Aaron Peters. "I've heard they want higher pay levels and hygiene." Mr Peters said their company has been ferrying passengers on four-hour road trip daily because train service to Lightning Ridge ceased in mid-1980s. Walgett is the nearest train service for Lightning Ridge residents, he said. TrainLink staff Troy Stuart at Dubbo station said services has been running despite the union strike. "As far as our local services are concerned, it is running normally," Mr Stuart said. "They may be having disruptions in Sydney but we are making sure our services are running normally." The Rail Bus and Train Union strike over unresolved working conditions and privatisation of rail services ongoing since Monday has affected travelers heading towards Dubbo and the western plains towns. "Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink will continue working with unions to look at options to improve the frequency of rail services for customers in the coming days," the spokesman said. "As a minimum, the rail timetable being operated [Wednesday] will continue for the remainder of this week to ensure a basic level of frequency for customers who rely on our services while protected industrial action continues." Regional commuters must check transportnsw.info for latest updates, plan ahead and allow for additional travel time.

