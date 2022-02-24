'Joyful' Cuban latin-jazz ensemble Caribé touring Wellington

news, local-news,

Prepare for a joyful night out as Cuban Latin-jazz ensemble Caribé will be dancing and drumming into Wellington with their high-energy music and dance spectacular. The 11-piece ensemble will be playing the Wellington Civic Centre on the evening of Saturday, March 12, at an all ages gig that's sure to get your toes tapping. MC and tour manager Meg Benson said the talent on show from the musicians and dancers would be top-rate - the likes of which Wellington locals might not have experienced before. "I don't think Wellington is likely to have had a big Cuban latin-jazz band out there before," Ms Benson said. "They have a big Latino section in percussion. Cuban-born dancer Adrian Medina is the choreographer and there's a dance couple who will do various dances including rumba." The band are coming to Wellington with the assistance of Wellington Arts. Attendees will be seated around tables and they are welcome to stay seated, however they are also welcome to get up and dance on the dance floor if they choose. There will be a bar operating on the night and visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnic-style dinner or snacks. Ms Benson said the event would "provide a little bit of sunshine after these past few years". "It will be a nice community vibe," she said. Ms Benson said the band members were looking forward to playing the regions, and other performances were scheduled for Kandos and Gulgong. "Country audiences are hugely appreciative. Sometimes it's the first time they've experienced something like this; it can be a feeling of dipping their toe into the water and discovering something for the very first time. That's a very special thing," Ms Benson said. Caribé has been described as an enthusiastic Afro-Cuban jazz music and dance ensemble, teaming memories and multiculturalism with original Latin jazz. They will perform against a backdrop of Cuban film footage. To help get people in the mood for the show, dancer and choreographer Adrian Medina likes to say: "Rhythm is the spine and it's the heartbeat pulsing through everything." Doors and the bar open at 6.30pm for an 8pm start. The show will play over two sets. Book online at drtcc.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/5ef658c6-e00f-4d66-bfbd-8eed90115b77.JPG/r0_476_5555_3615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg