Hard work pays off for Orana Physical Culture Club at national titles

The Physical Culture National titles at Sydney Olympic Park brought representatives from across Australia to contest for coveted medals, certificates and placings across two weekends recently. The Orana Physical Culture club is celebrating two of its members being awarded Semi-Finalist status in this highly competitive arena. Giaan Cubby and Emma Malouf can now proudly add a semi-finalist medal to their kit bags and so carry the honour of reaching this high level of achievement. Performing the 2021 syllabus on the floor of the Quay Centre with judges analysing strength, flexibility and performance, competitors needed to be at the elite end of this sport to move out of the early heats. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Six junior representatives from the central western zone travelled to compete in the National Junior competition: Emma Malouf, Stella Hubbard, Emily Lucan, Polly Hubbard, Eliza Nushaj and Matilda Keller. Central Western Zone competitors Grace Walker and Giaan Cubby competed in the seniors section and showcased what our country zone can achieve. As National Semi-Finalists Giaan Cubby and Emma Malouf are well rewarded for their hours of practice. Learning the syllabus in a pandemic affected year had its challenges. The club's volunteer teachers Sophie Anderson, Kristy Hubbard, Rhiannon Malouf, Sarah Lucan, Jaimee Shuttle and Sarah Campbell are looking forward to the new Physie season. Enquiries and free trial lessons via the email oranaphysicalculture@outlook.com or the Orana Physical Culture Facebook page can introduce prospective members to all this sport has to offer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/73f9d10d-98c3-4a2a-a310-0d2d0d33b8db.jpg/r0_248_1536_1116_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg