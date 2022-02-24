news, local-news,

A busy month is coming up at the Macquarie Regional Library. Regular programs have now returned such as storytime, LEGO and coding clubs for children, book clubs for adults and teens and a range of craft groups. Plus in March, the library has a number of in-house and online talks planned, covering topics such as local history, the environment, legal aid, in addition to a host of guest authors. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Highlights include the first in-house author talk for many months at Dubbo and Wellington libraries with rural fiction writer, Nicole Alexander and the second in our 6-part series of local history talks presented in partnership with Dundullimal Homestead. The NSW Seniors Festival also returns in March. All of the library's branches will be holding events inviting seniors to reconnect with their community in the library. Macquarie Regional Library manager Kathryn McAlister said the library played an important role in the community. "Now more than ever the community needs safe and inviting places where people can relax, interact with others and get the information and assistance that is needed for a prosperous and positive future," she said. "Your library branches are just these places and welcomes all in the community, young and old. "If you haven't been to the library for a while we encourage you to visit this month and talk to staff about what your library has for you." More information about events coming to library can be found on the website, mrl.nsw.go.au or via the library's Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/2443c818-329c-44cd-a928-00d3d4e924e5.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg