Temporary caution signs have been placed along Macquarie Street as swarms of aphids continue to cause problems in Dubbo's CBD. The tiny bugs have been attacking trees in the main street since the end of January, and do not look to be letting up soon. Footpaths, seats, bins and roads have been coated with a "sticky residue", said council, as a result of the infestation. Locals have described the walkways as 'feeling like a nightclub floor'. There is concern the aphid residue will cause problems with rain expected in the city this week. "This residue can become slippery so caution is urged while in the area," a statement from Dubbo Regional Council said. It's understood additional pressure washing will take place along the affected footpaths, seats and bins each weekday morning. "Treatment of the aphids on the trees is also being planned to minimise the effect they are having on the footpath and surrounding areas," the council statement said. "Council thanks the community for their patients and understanding while we work to minimise the ongoing effect of this naturally occurring event."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Emma.Horn/6914ba50-a1b5-4bb2-b5a5-55e1644c7429.jpg/r65_0_1854_1011_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg